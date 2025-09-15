Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Review: The anime movie is a visual masterpiece, which might not be suitable for a casual viewer

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba): Infinity Castle is an anime movie that continues the story as a sequel to the show’s latest season. With Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, and many more returning to voice the characters, it takes on a massive battle against the demons.

If you’re planning to watch the movie in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review you need to check out.

The Plot

After dealing with injuries caused by Kagaya Ubuyashiki's trap, Muzan Kibutsuji retreats into his dimensional stronghold, the Infinity Castle. As he traps the Demon Slayer Corps inside with him, the central characters are split apart and begin battling numerous demons.

Will they fight and survive, or will they succumb to their injuries, giving Muzan the last laugh?

The Good

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a visual masterpiece that cannot be stressed enough. The film takes us through an adventurous culmination of all the seasons the show has had to offer over the past years.

With Tanjiro and Giyu teaming up to face Akaza, Zenitsu develops more heroism, revealing his backstory to be darker than expected. Ufotable’s brilliant art style enhances the dynamics of the action, which is aided by the source material from the manga.

In particular, while the film features a quick succession of fight scenes, the intricacies that lead up to the story's peak make it an entertaining watch. The film’s animation feels surreal, and each character undergoes a meaningful development in their story arc, making it a mature and fulfilling venture for fans.

The characters are brilliantly written, especially with Zenitsu and Akaza. With Shinobu and Doma’s fight leaving a lasting impact, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle stands strong with its storytelling, leaving a banger cliffhanger for its sequel.

With exemplary performances by the voice cast, Infinity Castle’s cinematography and editing also deserve praise from the very beginning.

The Bad

While the animation style and the characters meet fan expectations, it may not be the best choice of a movie for someone unfamiliar with the lore.

The anime film tends to have a stretched narrative, making it a succession of one fight after another, similar to the John Wick movies. While an avid anime watcher will understand this narrative, casual viewers might find it exhausting.

Moreover, the movie is a continuation of the previous seasons of the animated series, and the moments that lead up to the ultimate culmination will only be understood if the entire series is covered beforehand.

The repetitive nature of storytelling for each character, providing a somber backstory for everyone, is typical in Manga adaptations. However, for anyone new to the world of anime, it will be overbearing or unrelatable.

The Performances

The voice acting done by the Japanese actors is truly exceptional. While Natsuki Hanae and Takahiro Sakurai deliver powerful performances, the melancholy moments offered by Saori Hayami and the massive moments by Hiro Shimono stay with the viewer for hours after watching.

Watch the trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

The Verdict

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a perfect follow-up to the series. With the first part taking us through such an emotional wave and following it up with an exhilarating cliffhanger for a sequel, every fan would be excited for the future installments to come.

On the other hand, anyone unfamiliar with the story or genre might not be impressed by the film.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff's action packs a punch but storyline tests your patience