Why Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Broke Up Just 48 Hours After His Birthday Tribute? Find Out Here

Five-time Grammy-nominated country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes have ended their relationship after nearly three years together. The breakup comes just two days after Stokes shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Ballerini on her 32nd birthday, according to PEOPLE.

In his post, Stokes shared a series of photos of the couple on date nights, at home, and on a private plane. He wrote: “Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I’d say I'm lookin forward to more of this. Happy birthday my love.” The split left fans surprised, with many taking to social media to express confusion. One user commented: “Guys I need answers. Who else is here looking for ANSWERS!?”

Why did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes break up?

While neither Kelsea Ballerini nor Chase Stokes has publicly spoken about the separation yet, sources close to the couple told PEOPLE that they had tried to make the relationship work but couldn’t in the end. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work,” one source said, adding, “They ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

Just last year, Stokes spoke about the effort the two put into maintaining their relationship despite busy schedules. In a September 2024 interview with PEOPLE, he said: “If we need to make the effort to show up when one’s across the country, we do it. The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives.”

Here’s what Kelsea Ballerini said about love

Ballerini had often shared her perspective on relationships during interviews. Speaking to Women’s Health in October 2024, she explained how her album Patterns reflected the “nuances” of falling in love with Stokes. Earlier this year, in a PEOPLE cover story, she also discussed how her past shaped her approach to romance. “I look at love really practically now, and somehow it’s my favorite version of it,” she said. “I didn’t really have an example of what a solid relationship looked like in my developmental years. I learned the hard way.”

The pair first sparked dating rumors in January 2023 and soon became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Their split marks the end of a high-profile relationship that fans followed closely on social media and in interviews.

