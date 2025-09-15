Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan in a rom-com twist to win back their exes

After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are back with their sparkling chemistry in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Ever since the teaser of the film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer, and that is finally out. The 2-minute 54-second clip has everything from comedy, love angle, emotions, to drama to make this film a blockbuster. And not to forget the addition of Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf makes the ride even more joyous.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer

The trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari gives a glimpse of the chaotic love stories of 4 individuals entangled with each other. Varun Dhawan’s character Sunny is in love with Sanya Malhotra’s character Ananya, who rejects his proposal and decides to get married to Rohit Saraf’s character Vikram. Vikram is Janhvi Kapoor aka Tulsi’s ex-boyfriend.

Sunny and Tulsi get together and chalk out a plan to make their exes fall in love with them again. With this thought, the two attend Ananya and Vikram’s wedding. What follows is loads of drama, confusion and chaos. After everything, Sunny is confused between Tulsi and Ananya. Who do you think he will choose is the story all about.

The makers have already released two songs from the film, Bijuria and Panwadi and both of them have become chartbusters. The first one is a party number sung by Sonu Nigam. It is surely going to pull you towards the dance floor the moment it plays.

The other one is a Holi special with Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal adding desi tadka with his vocals.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

After winning hearts in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the Baby John actor is set to return in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While Alia Bhatt led the first two films, this time, Janhvi Kapoor takes centre stage. Having previously shared screen space in Bawaal, their chemistry is already a fan favorite.

Joining them are Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Abhinav Sharma, adding fresh energy to the franchise. However, the Dulhania magic stays intact with director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar steering the film once again!

ALSO READ: Paresh Rawal shares MAJOR UPDATE on Hera Pheri 3 shooting: ‘A lot has happened…’