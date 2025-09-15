2 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video — (September 15-21)

This week is quite an exciting one, as one of the biggest and most-awaited web shows is about to release. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with Ba***ds of Bollywood, and this week, one of the two shows releasing is this one. In case you are someone who does not have any weekend plans fixed, then this list is for you. Carefully scroll through it and choose which one you want to sit and watch with your loved ones in the comfort of your house.

1. Ba***ds of Bollywood

Release Date: 18 September

OTT Platform: Netflix

The excitement and hype around Ba***ds of Bollywood is real. The web show stars a couple of actors like Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and others. The show is an insight into the deep, dark world of Bollywood.

Backed by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is not only directed by Aryan Khan but also written by him. Additionally, the creative team also has Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan as co-creators. The show also features Sahher, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment on a massive scale, the upcoming show will stream on Netflix from September 18 onwards.

Another highlight of the show is that Aryan has even made his singing debut with Tenu Ki Pata in collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh.

2. The Trial Season 2

Release Date: 19 September

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Trial Season 2 stars Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, Reena Aggarwal, Karanvir Sharma, Sonali Kulkarni and Alyy Khan. The plot revolves around Nayonika Sengupta, a woman who is balancing more complex professional challenges along with personal ones. Her husband, Rajiv, seeks political resurgence. She files for divorce. His political career and hers become intertwined.

The law firm she works at faces internal power struggles, rivalries, shifting alliances—new characters (like Param Munjal) make things more volatile. There’s also a bigger political angle: Rajiv’s rival (Narayani Dhole) plays dirty, scandals linger, and Noyonika has to protect her family, reputation, and her legal career.

