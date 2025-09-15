Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Trailer Review: It’s not a regular chat show— Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor go unfiltered

Ever since the announcement of a new show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol was made, Bollywood lovers have been on cloud 9. Everyone has only been wondering about the amount of entertainment these two divas together are going to bring to our screens. Well, not just that, they are going to bring out the best from their guests too and now that the promo of the show has dropped, we cannot wait to watch the episodes.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Trailer

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the episodes and the guests. It will be after a long, long time that we will get to watch Aamir Khan and Salman Khan coming together as guests on a chat show. What will add up to the entertainment is that all these 4 actors have been co-stars before and they have a lot to share about each other. Even the small glimpse has made us laugh, so imagine the level of entertainment the entire episode is going to bring.

Apart from them, we will get to see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in an episode, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar in one episode, Govinda in one and Vicky Kaushal in one.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna on hosting the show

Taking on the reins of a host for the very first time, Kajol said, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about. We’ve turned the traditional talk-show format on its head—no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy.”

Shouldering the responsibility as the partner-in-crime and co-host, Twinkle added, “I’ve always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humor—and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief. We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down. For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it’s a chance to see their favorite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun.”

The trailer offers an exclusive, unmissable peek into the world, minds, and hearts of their favorite celebrities—brimming with inside jokes, cherished memories, career-defining milestones, and, of course, a dash of spicy linkups and rumors, much to the audience’s delight. Helmed by the riotously charming Kajol and the charismatically witty Twinkle Khanna, Prime Video’s latest unscripted original, produced by Banijay Asia, premieres on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

