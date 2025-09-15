Lovebirds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Turn Heads with a Kiss as They Make Red Carpet Debut at Emmys 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The actress and the music producer arrived at the Peacock Theater on Sunday night and shared affectionate moments as they posed together.

Gomez, whose hit Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building earned eight nominations this year, wore a custom sleeveless red Louis Vuitton gown paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Levin, opted for a sleek all-black tuxedo with a jacquard button-down shirt. The pair smiled, kissed, and held hands during their red carpet debut.

Gomez and Blanco ahead of their wedding

The red carpet outing comes just weeks before Gomez and Blanco’s wedding, which is expected to take place later this month in Montecito, California. The couple got engaged in December and recently celebrated their upcoming marriage with Bachelor and Bachelorette parties.

They have also collaborated professionally, releasing the joint album I Said I Love You First. Gomez described the project to Rolling Stone as a very personal one. “That’s the most intimate I’ve ever been in a studio,” she said. “We did everything from home, and we created it with the people that we love.”

She added that the songs reflect their shared stories: “This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories. They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us. So one song could actually mean two different things. And I think it was just really cute.” Gomez admitted that the album’s title came from her. “But, yeah, guilty as charged. I said ‘I love you’ first.”

Here’s what makes this Red Carpet special

The Emmy Awards were not just a big night for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco but also for Only Murders in the Building. The series is nominated for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin Short.

While the couple skipped last week’s MTV VMAs in New York despite having two nominations, Gomez was in the city promoting the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building as per E! News. Blanco, who has a fear of flying, did not join her there. On On Purpose with Jay Shetty, he explained, “I take the boat to Europe. Oh my God, it’s so long. It’s like first you have to drive to New York and then you get on a boat for eight days, and you’re on the Titanic.”

Gomez, who turned 33 in July, recently reflected on this new stage of her life. On the Therapuss podcast, she said, “I do feel, however, I’ve let a lot of things just slide off my back. I do believe the older you get, the less you care about the things you thought you did before. So, it feels really great in my thirties.”

ALSO READ: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Relationship Timeline: Actor Puts a Ring on Girlfriend of 6 Years After Miley Cyrus Split