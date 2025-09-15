Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made a thunderous debut at the Indian box office, collecting an astonishing Rs. 48 crore (USD 5.45 million) in its opening weekend. This not only marks the biggest weekend ever for a non-Hollywood foreign film but also the lifetime record, and the film claimed both on its very first day. The film also set the record for the biggest opening weekend for an animated film, overtaking Kochadaiyaan.

India, despite having little to no footprint for Japanese anime, delivered the sixth biggest opening weekend for the film worldwide, behind only the United States, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Taiwan. In terms of tickets sold, India fared even better, ranking fourth globally. The last few years have seen a surge in popularity for Japanese anime globally, and the Demon Slayer franchise is at the forefront of that. With Infinity Castle, anime has found a breakout moment in India, potentially paving the way for it to become a regular feature in local cinemas.

The Box Office Collection of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 17.00 cr. Total Rs. 48.25 cr.

Infinity Castle showed a positive trend over the weekend, with collections growing each day. On Sunday, it was expected that the film might show some drop, but it managed to grow yesterday as well, and that is despite a big cricket match in the evening, which did cause some slowdown in business.

There were also speculations that, since the film is overly fan-driven, it will be front-loaded. However, the weekday advances seem strong, especially for Tuesday, suggesting there is spillover demand and there may be some legs to this film. How long will they be? It’s tough to say, but a lifetime over Rs. 80 crore feels likely, possibly closer to or over Rs. 100 crore even.

