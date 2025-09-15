77th Emmys Awards 2025 Full Winners’ List: The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence Shine

Television’s biggest night brought plenty of excitement as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the best in drama, comedy, and limited series. Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. From surprise wins to record-setting moments, the Emmys honored standout performances and shows that defined the year. Here’s a look at the winners in some of the top categories.

Outstanding drama series

The Pitt - Winner

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle, The Pitt - Winner

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Comedy series

The Studio - Winner

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited or anthology series

Adolescence - Winner

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Penguin

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding talk series

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Winner

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Stephen Graham, Adolescence - Winner

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin - Winner

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding reality competition

The Traitors - Winner

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Lead actress in a drama series

Britt Lower, Severance - Winner

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks - Winner

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen, The Studio - Winner

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

