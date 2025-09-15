77th Emmys Awards 2025 Full Winners’ List: The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence Shine
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 honored television’s finest, with big wins for The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence alongside standout performances from Britt Lower, Seth Rogen, and Jean Smart.
Television’s biggest night brought plenty of excitement as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the best in drama, comedy, and limited series. Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. From surprise wins to record-setting moments, the Emmys honored standout performances and shows that defined the year. Here’s a look at the winners in some of the top categories.
Outstanding drama series
- The Pitt - Winner
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Lead actor in a drama series
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt - Winner
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
Comedy series
- The Studio - Winner
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
Limited or anthology series
- Adolescence - Winner
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Penguin
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding talk series
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Winner
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence - Winner
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin - Winner
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding reality competition
- The Traitors - Winner
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
Lead actress in a drama series
- Britt Lower, Severance - Winner
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Jean Smart, Hacks - Winner
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Seth Rogen, The Studio - Winner
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
