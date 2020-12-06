BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

You are the cause of my euphoria! Do you wonder which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take this fun personality quiz to find out the answer!

Every K-Pop fan, at one point in time or another, wonders what it would be like to meet their bias. For newer fans, "bias" refers to the idol that a fan looks up to the most. Even though idols can look unattainable, all fangirls have dreamt of being with their idol. Whether it be as friends or as lovers, all fangirls want to be on the receiving end of their idol's love. Ever wondered what it would be like if you really met your idols in an informal capacity? Would they fall in love with you? For once, would the idol have a crush on a fan?

If that sounds tempting, take our quiz to find out which K-Pop idol would be head over heels for enough enough to say that they have a crush on you:

This quiz will give you a precise result based on your own choices and personality traits so as to simulate what it would be like if your idol knew you. Will Jungkook confess or will Jisoo turn you down? Find out with Pinkvilla's fun personality test!

Credits :Getty Images

