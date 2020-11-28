BTS leader RM aka Namjoon believes he'll become a different person if he keeps working out for a year or two

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed in an interview that working out over the past few months has helped in changing his behaviour a lot.

In a recent interview for Weverse Magazine, BTS leader RM was quizzed about his recent working out hobby which BTS ARMY is well aware of. When asked if the change in his body improves his creativity in the long term, Kim Namjoon confessed that he started to think that he better change himself a little physically or mentally. In particular, the Bangtan leader is talking about "being steady."

"I used to bombard myself with challenges and worries and just get over them, but now I think it’s time to find that one sturdy thing and plant myself there," Joonie reasoned and further explained, "The best choice was working out, and I think it’s changing my behavior a lot. I’m hoping that, if I keep working out for a year or two, I’ll become a different person." RM was also asked how he feels about himself at the moment to which Namjoon quipped that he's a "real Korean person," with a laugh. Moreover, the 26-year-old rapper is a person who wants to do something in Korea.

RM feels that millennials are charging into society stuck between the analog and digital generations and what he chose is BTS. Hence, Namjoon tried to integrate himself into his generation while trying to understand what people like him are thinking and try to work hard to capture that feeling with being a burden on them.

"This might be another kind of irony itself, but this is who I am. I’m a 27-year-old Korean. That’s what I think," the Intro: Persona rapper concluded to Weverse Magazine.

Just like that, RM continues to blow our minds with his thought-provoking outlook on life!

