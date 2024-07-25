When BTS' Jin treated members and staff to extravagant birthday bash for Suga using his exclusive credit card

BTS members are known to celebrate each other's birthdays and spread cheer on their special days. Jin once paid a hefty amount for the birthday party for band member Suga but what caught the fans' attention was the very rare credit card he used during the process.

Throwback to when BTS' Jin paid for an entire meal for Suga's birthday

On March 9, 2020, BTS members and staff gathered together to celebrate Suga’s birthday. A video was uploaded to the group’s Twitter page where Jimin brought out a strawberry cake with lit candles on it. Suga was seen with a surprised expression on his face as soon as he saw it. The short clip was captioned, “Yoongi hyung is cute, so he is 2 years old.”

Another video was uploaded where Jin was seen paying for the birthday meal of the members including the staff. Upon taking a closer look, the cost came out to be 878,000 KRW which is roughly 750 USD. However, curiosity among fans arised when they saw the exclusive credit car the artist used to pay for it, which is the the Black credit card from Hyundai.

Only the top 0.05% of Korean VVIPs own the card and it is operated on an invitation-only basis, which means that Hyundai reached out to Jin personally to be part of the 9,999 Black Card holders. Moreover, The holder should have 100 KRW earnings and savings, and has to pay the annual membership fee of 2 million won.

More about BTS' Jin

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. The artist is also under discussion of releasing self-produced content alongside BIGHIT Music in the near future where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities.