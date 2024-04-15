BTS’ mysterious teaser hints at new project; drops website with HYYH and members' birthday easter eggs

On Monday, April 12, BTS teased their new website, MNCR Logistics, on their official social media platforms including Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Shortly after the teaser's release, the group unveiled the website details with the caption "Track your shipment." This enigmatic post has sparked speculation among fans about BTS' upcoming projects.

BTS teases potential projects

Despite being absent from the industry due to fulfilling their mandatory military service, BTS, the seven-piece K-pop boy group with members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook under BIGHIT MUSIC, remains active and engaged with their fans.

While each member has been releasing solo content such as tracks and variety show appearances, BTS as a group recently unveiled an intriguing teaser and launched their new website, MNCR Logistics. The website adopts a parcel or courier service platform theme, sparking discussions among fans.

Despite its surface theme, the actual functionality of the MNCR Logistics website remains shrouded in mystery. Upon entering the site, ARMYs are prompted to input their credentials, including their name and other details. After completing this step, they receive an invoice. The tracking status of their ARMY PRIORITY SERVICE package indicates that it is currently awaiting delivery.

Additionally, the tracking information reveals that the sender dispatched the package in 2021, and it is expected to reach the recipient on April 17. These packages are supposed to contain a memory cloud.

The website defines a memory cloud as "a cloud built both by ARMYs and BTS. They shine even when they are apart, and when they are together, they turn into shiny, pretty, and sweet clouds compiled on top of one another."

The website also unveiled that MNCR is an acronym for MONOCROME, and fans discovered another hint from the password. Although the full password remains undisclosed, fans deciphered that it represents ETERNAL YOUTH, based on the revealed first letters of the two-worded password.

With various theories circulating among fans, the prevailing speculation suggests that the upcoming release could be either an OT7 song or a content drop to celebrate their anniversary.

Additionally, the website also provides details about a BTS POP-UP event named BTS POP-UP: MONOCHROME. This pop-up is scheduled to run from April 26 to May 12 at 12 Seongsuil-ro, 4-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

The message addressed to ARMYs on the website indicates that a memory cloud is ready for shipment, and the process will commence once a request is made by the website users or ARMYs. The attached link directs users to the MNCR Logistics website.

However, it appears that the website primarily revolves around a theme or serves as a metaphor. According to the definitions provided on the MNCR Logistics website, the term memory cloud symbolizes the memories shared between BTS members and ARMYs throughout their journey together. And there are pixel pictures of the members also popping up when you visit the transit request.

Theories regarding the new website and easter eggs

Many fans speculate that the recent developments are connected to the HYYH (Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa) era of BTS, which features a fully functioning storyline. HYYH began on April 17, 2015, with the release of the comeback trailer. Given that the text mentioned April 17, 2024, fans anticipate that something significant may occur on this Wednesday, mirroring the significance of the HYYH era's start date. Furthermore, fans noticed a blue crate featured in the HYYH era with the date 20219, which also appeared on the invoice.

It seems like the website's message leads to various BTS-related content, such as their music videos and episodes of Run BTS!, as well as random messages. Additionally, an ARMY member discovered a different date in the website's code, suggesting a series of events related to delivery:

April 15, 2024: Arrival at inspection center

April 16, 2024: Inspection completed, start delivery

April 17, 2024: Arrival at pickup center

April 29, 2024: Pickup complete

The password clue 2023.06.17 (Yeouido Fireworks Day on the Han River) corresponds to the last message shown on the screen that day, leading to the password ETERNAL YOUTH. Similarly, to locate the invoice number for the tracking page, fans use BTS' debut date (2013-06-13) and ARMY day (2013-07-09), resulting in the invoice number 2013061320130709. Additionally, entering the birthdates of each BTS member triggers emoticons to appear on the page, enhancing the interactive experience for fans.

Fans are also speculating about the possibility of an offline concert. Some believe that BTS may have filmed one for their fans before beginning their military service. This speculation is fueled by the date 09/28/2021, which coincides with the announcement of PTD’s offline concert. But for now nothing concrete has been found about this upcoming project.

