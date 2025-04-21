When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU ranks No 1 on buzzworthy actor list for four consecutive weeks; New Recruit 3 tops drama rankings

When Life Gives You Tangerines continued to generate buzz among fans even after a month of its conclusion. As per Good Data Corporation’s latest report, IU achieved an impressive feat of securing the top spot in the most buzzworthy actors list for four consecutive weeks. Her co-star Park Bo Gum got pushed down to one place, taking the No. 3 spot following The Art of Negotiation's Lee Je Hoon.

The leads of When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU and Park Bo Gum, are currently appearing in several post-drama interviews, sharing insights into their mental preparation for their emotionally rich roles and fun behind-the-scenes stories, keeping them in talks. Besides them, the recently concluded The Art of Negotiation is also continuing to generate buzz at No. 3 in the drama list. Among the debutants of the list, we have tvN's Resident Playbook ranking #2.

ENA's New Recruit 3 impressively jumped seven places, clenching the top spot and its cast Kim Min Ho ranked No. 10 among the actors. Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts stayed intact in both the drama and actors lists, at 4th and 5th spots, respectively. The antagonist Heo Joon Ho also featured among the actors at No. 7. Hyper Knife's Park Eun Bin moved one place in the actor list, ranking #4.

The Divorce Insurance rounded off the top 5 of the drama list, with its lead, Lee Dong Wook, taking the ninth spot among actors. Check out the top 10 lists below.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

tvN Resident Playbook JTBC The Art of Negotiation SBS Buried Hearts tvN The Divorce Insurance MBC Crushology 101 KBS2 For Eagle Brothers KBS2 Cinderella Game SBS The Haunted Palace JTBC Heavenly Ever After

Top 10 K-drama actors that generated the most buzz this week:

IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Lee Je Hoon (The Art of Negotiation) Park Bo Gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Park Eun Bin (Hyper Knife) Park Hyung Sik (Buried Hearts) Go Youn Jung (Resident Playbook) Heo Joon Ho (Buried Hearts) Sul Kyung Gu (Hyper Knife) Lee Dong Wook (The Divorce Insurance) Kim Min Ho (New Recruit 3)

