BTS’ RM’s bed-less military base in Hwacheon sparks fan outrage as they recall Jin’s comment on improved conditions

BTS' leader RM is just 2 months away from getting discharged from the military and returning back to civilian life. He is eagerly awaiting meeting his beloved fans. Not just him, BTS ARMY has also been counting days for his return. Amid the excitement regarding a full-group reunion in June, a resurfaced photo of RM's bedless military base in Hwacheon generated criticism from fans. They expressed concerns regarding the harsh living conditions and wondered if the situation has improved now.

In the photo, released by K-media Yonhap News, RM was seen lying down on a wooden frame of a bed, just like his military camp mates. The beds seemed too small for such grown-up, tall men, whose legs stuck out from the wooden structure. Fans were infuriated as the photo resurfaced. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss how hard it has been for RM to be living like that. Mentioning the severe weather conditions there, a fan stated, "Hwacheon base, on which Namjoon is stationed, is the closest to NK with the harshest living conditions and like other bases, it's not even upgraded. No mattress, legs hanging off, -20 degrees."

Another fan recalled RM's heartfelt Weverse message to BTS ARMY, where he expressed his growing restlessness as he awaited the end of his mandatory military training. They speculated that the challenging conditions of his life in Hwacheon were likely the underlying reason for his eagerness to move past this period quickly. They wrote, "NO WONDER HE WANTS TO LEAVE SOOOOO BAD !!!!!! NAMJOON PACK UR BAGS LETS F*CKING GOOOOO."

While some bashed the government for not upgrading the base and putting RM through such trouble, a few others mentioned Jin's comment about the improved conditions of the base. They recalled Jin saying in the second episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B that the soldiers don't sleep like that anymore in the military. To that, another fan clarified that Jin might have talked about other camps. They mentioned Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin's barracks being updated before the COVID-19 outbreak, while they were not sure if that was the case with Taehyung and RM's bases.

