'Am I stranded?': BTS' RM wonders what 'determination' he had while standing before fans as discharge countdown hits 99 days

RM, the leader of BTS, shared a heartfelt update with fans on March 3, as he continues to serve in the mandatory military service. Through a thought-provoking Weverse post, he opened up about his emotions and daily life at the Hwacheon quarters, reassuring BTS Army of his well-being. He also expressed being happy as his discharge countdown got to two digits from three.

Third grade sergeant, RM or Kim Namjoon, who will be completing his national service in three months and seven days, shared the update and his military training venue and rank through an Instagram update. He also took to Weverse to talk of how "time feels heavier there." There was a hidden restlessness and yearning to be back to his usual life in his post. He was doing everything to make the most of his time there. He mentioned feeling as if he was 'stranded' like the fictional character Robin Hood.

He compared the thick snow-clad area of his base to the nearby areas of Jeonbuk, where spring had already appeared. The BTS member mentioned reading Erich Fromm’s The Art of Loving every night after attendance roll call and contemplating his life and music career. "As someone who creates music, what am I making, and what are people hearing?" RM wondered. He thought to himself, "What kind of determination did I have when I stood in front of you all?" The philosophical reflection by RM refers to his pondering whether his intended message through his music had been received by his audience all this time.

With just 18% of his military duties remaining, he promised to "return healthy" to his beloved fans. However, he also sounded a bit skeptical when he wrote, "He is unpredictable." He revealed that having "so many stories to share (with fans) both through music and words." He concluded his emotionally rich post on a tender note, writing, "I love you all, today and always." The bittersweet letter left the fans emotional, eagerly anticipating his return in 99 days.