Mahavatar Narsimha impacted Saiyaara's box office performance? Producer says 'Intention was not to take away...'

July welcomed two of the biggest releases, Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, in theaters. Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, became a major success at the box office with its phenomenal run. Meanwhile, Ashwin Kumar's directorial emerged as the highest-grossing animated movie in India. Reportedly, the latter impacted the screen count of the Bollywood release. The makers have opened up about it, saying they had no intention to take away success.

Mahavatar Narsimha's producer talks about the success of the blockbuster movie

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers recently attended the success press meet of Mahavatar Narsimha at a temple in Mumbai. During an interaction, producer Chaluve Gowda got candid about the success of the surprise blockbuster and what worked for the mythological animated movie.

Gowda shared that while the story wasn't new, it gained wide appreciation for its animation. Talking about the specifics, the producer noted that it was no less than a live-action movie, especially in the last 20-25 minutes, which made the film different from other movies based on the same topic.

Mahavatar Narsimha didn't have 'intention to take away the success' of other movies

In the event, producer Chaluve Gowda also addressed if Mahavatar Narsimha thwarted the blockbuster run of Mohit Suri's film, Saiyaara. Talking about Ashwin Kumar's directorial, Gowda added that it was not just for kids and that the makers had "confidence" in the movie.

"The intention was not to take away the success of other films. But the content was so good that it managed to run successfully," he said. Without mentioning other releases, the Mahavatar Narsimha producer also stressed that those movies showed a "slowing trend" in the box office market.

Saiyaara vs Mahavatar Narsimha's performances

Produced by T-Series, Saiyaara was well-received by the audience. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer had an excellent opening at the box office. It crossed the Rs 300 crore mark within three weeks of its release. On the other hand, Mahavatar Narsimha, which was released a week after Saiyaara, was a late bloomer.

While the initial figures of the Hombale Films' production were not as strong, it later gained immense traction through positive word-of-mouth. After its good momentum, Mahavatar Narsimha began to directly compete with Saiyaara in the third week on a day-to-day basis for screen space and audience attention.

