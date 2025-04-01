The Catcher In The Ballpark! Episode 1: Murata Meets Beer-Seller Ruriko; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The Catcher In The Ballpark! is a new romantic comedy series from EMT production. The series has a strong baseball theme, as the name suggests. Keep reading to find out more about this new Spring 2025 anime.

But first, what is ‘The Catcher In The Ballpark!’ about?

The Catcher In The Ballpark! follows Murata, a hardworking salaryman. His only respite from his weary lifestyle can be found within the lively atmosphere of a baseball stadium. However, Murata’s routine changes when he meets Ruriko, a bubbly beer vendor whose carefree personality intrigues him.

Unlike Murata, she embraces life with an unrestrained spirit, leaving him both fascinated and slightly envious. Most of the story unfolds in the stadium, which Murata frequently visits to interact with Ruriko and her co-workers, whose playful antics add to the series’ charm.

The Catcher In The Ballpark! Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

The Catcher In The Ballpark! Episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release the previous day for most viewers around the world, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Fans in Japan can watch The Catcher In The Ballpark! Episode 1 on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X. International viewers can stream the English-subbed version of the episode on Crunchyroll, though a subscription will be required to access the service.

Expected plot of The Catcher In The Ballpark! Episode 1

The Catcher In The Ballpark! Episode 1 will be titled ‘Ruriko the Beer Seller.’ The episode will introduce Murata, whose exhausting work life has led him to seek comfort in baseball games. While watching alone, he will encounter Ruriko, a new beer vendor with an outgoing nature.

Advertisement

Unlike typical sellers, she is unconventional—her beer pours are messy, she casually takes breaks beside him, and she talks freely. Despite her bold demeanor, she is actually quite innocent. As players, fans, and stadium staff create a vibrant scene, Murata’s encounters with Ruriko begin to shape an unexpected connection.

For more updates from The Catcher In The Ballpark! anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 1: Koushi Uncovers President’s Secret; Release Date And More