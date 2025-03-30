Garosero operator hopes Cha Eun Woo is 'ashamed' for not attending Kim Sae Ron's funeral amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row

The late Kim Sae Ron was once in a six-year long relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, since 2015, when she was a minor of 15, as alleged by her family and acquaintances. She was also known to be close friends with ASTRO members, particularly with Moonbin. In YouTube channel Garosero's latest broadcast, its operator Kim Se Eui bashed Cha Eun Woo for not visiting the actress' funeral home, even though they were once signed under the same agency and were probably friends.

Cha Eun Woo, who is known for his appearances in True Beauty, Island, Wonderful World and more, is facing heavy online scrutiny after Kim Se Eui made the allegations on Garosero's YouTube channel. He stated that he had been "holding back" talking about how he skipped former Fantagio mate, Kim Sae Ron's funeral. He said "Cha Eun Woo-ssi, I hope you’re ashamed" for the insensitive act. He brought up a letter that the late actress allegedly wrote to Cha Eun Woo after Moonbin's death, yet all he did was to send a flower wreath to her funeral home.

Kim Se Eui mentioned she was "good friends" with Moonbin and with "Cha Eun Woo, too, even though there was a bit of an age gap." However, that there isn't any proof of them being close since the actress parted ways with the label. The YouTuber also accused Cha Eun Woo's manager of having leaked the late actress' controversial private information to K-media Dispatch. He accused the manager of being "Dispatch's dog" for having shared pictures of Kim Sae Ron in a poker bar, leading to them publishing an exclusive on this and the actress facing immense backlash.

Kim Se Eui alleged the Fantagio manager to be double-faced as they called up Kim Sae Ron's family "when the (Kim Soo Hyun) scandal first broke" and tried to convince them "to stop talking to" the YouTuber. They also allegedly offered to connect the bereaved family with a "good press", which was Dispatch. Notably, Dispatch published details regarding Kim Sae Ron's efforts to pay her 700 million KRW debt and shared her neighbor's accounts of her distressed life. Regarding Cha Eun Woo, the YouTuber stated, "I hope Cha Eunwoo will speak up about this."