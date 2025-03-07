Newtopia Episode 6 Review: Jisoo and Park Jung Min's comrades bring unexpected twist to monotonous zombie combat

Name: Newtopia

Premiere date: February 7, 2025

Cast: Jisoo, Park Jung Min, Im Sung Jae, Kang Young Seok

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Screenwriter: Ji Ho Jin, Han Jin Won

Number of episode: 8

Date of release: February 7, 2025

Genre: Zombie, Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Newtopia episode 6 recap

Episode 6 of the zombie comedy series Newtopia showcases the contrasting human instincts of sacrifice and selfishness in the face of calamity, with some displaying remarkable bravery to rescue others, while others focus only solely on saving themselves. Jisoo, as Kang Young Joo carried forward her 'epitome of sacrifice' image by giving up her spot in the rescue train to a kid. Unfortunately, her selfless act was quickly overshadowed by the terrifying discovery of a zombie on board.

She suddenly turned from a savior to a lucky survivor, while her senior, Seo Jin Wook (Kang Young Seok), met his tragic end by falling under the running train. Being all alone, she used her engineering skills to utilize weapons for her safeguarding. Lee Jae Yun's (Park Jung Min) side of story takes an intriguing turn with the return of Aaron Park (Kim Joon Han), introducing a thrilling new dynamic. He is now another half zombie-half human like Sam Su. Even after trying his best to help Lee Jae Yun and his comrades to safety, one of them throws him amidst danger to save his back.

Advertisement

Newtopia episode 6 review

The latest developments in the story have left Kang Young Joo's character feeling stagnant, with her favorable luck making her storyline predictable. Lee Jae Yun, on the other hand, blends among the supporting characters without leaving a lasting impression on the viewers. In contrast, Aaron Park's screen presence is captivating, making his appearances a compelling reason to keep watching.

His future contributions to the survival of the remaining characters and his inevitable zombie transformation are eagerly anticipated. Meanwhile, the blossoming romance between O Su Jeong (Hong Seo Hee) and Corporal Kwak Gye Yeong (Bin Chan Uk) adds an emotional layer, making the next episode a must-watch to see if they'll get a chance to date each other amidst the uncertainty of their survival.