Court rejects NewJeans' appeal, upholds ban on independent activities amid ongoing contract feud with ADOR

NewJeans (NJZ) is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to step outside of ADOR. As the days go by, the legal battle between them and their agency, ADOR , seems never-ending.

On April 16, the Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Division 50 officially dismissed the appeal filed by the five members of NewJeans — Haerin, Minji, Hyein, Danielle, and Hanni — against a previous ruling that barred them from pursuing independent activities.

Advertisement

This marks another setback in the group’s ongoing legal battle with their agency, ADOR. The case revolves around NJZ’s attempt to challenge a ruling that forbids them from engaging in solo promotions or signing individual contracts, including those for advertising and endorsements.

The legal conflict dates back to November of last year, when the members of NJZ publicly declared their intention to terminate their exclusive contracts with ADOR. In a ruling on March 21, the court sided with ADOR , granting the agency’s request for an injunction to stop the members from pursuing activities without the agency’s involvement.

The court found insufficient evidence to suggest that ADOR had breached the contract or that the trust between the agency and the group had completely deteriorated, which would justify the termination of the agreement.

Following the court’s decision, NJZ filed an appeal, and the hearing took place on April 9, 2025. The session lasted only around ten minutes, with legal representatives from both sides — NewJeans and ADOR — presenting their arguments. Ultimately, the court’s decision remained unchanged. As a result, NewJeans (NJZ) remains inactive, with their last group appearance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23, 2025.

Advertisement

NewJeans previously stated, “We are disappointed in the court’s ruling. This is the reality of Korea, and this is why we believe that change and growth are necessary. It seems that Korea wants to turn us into revolutionaries,” and submitted an objection to the court. It is uncertain when the members of NewJeans will resume their activities.

Even if they do return, it remains unclear whether NewJeans will be under ADOR and bound by the contract, or if they will continue their legal battle for years to come.

At present, NewJeans’ (NJZ) future activities remain uncertain, as they are still prohibited from acting independently of ADOR.

ALSO READ: NewJeans writes to fans on completing 1000 days since debut amid ADOR dispute: 'Every day together is...'