Did BTS' J-Hope and TWICE's Nayeon go on 'concert date' to BLACKPINK's show? Fans react to viral interaction clip

Dating speculation between BTS’ J-Hope and TWICE’s Nayeon has made its way back into the spotlight. The renewed buzz comes after a recent fan-taken video went viral online.

These rumors initially began earlier this year. They were fueled by fans pointing out similar Instagram posts, shared hangout spots, and alleged ‘lovestagram’ clues. However, they never received confirmation and gradually faded into the background. And now, one small moment was all it took to reignite those whispers among fans.

J-Hope and Nayeon interaction at BLACKPINK concert

Both J-Hope and Nayeon attended BLACKPINK’s concert in Goyang during the group’s second night of performances. They weren’t the only stars in the audience. Many celebrities showed up to support the global girl group.

Before the show started, Nayeon and her fellow TWICE member Jihyo were captured on video walking up to their seats. As they climbed the steps, J-Hope, who was seated nearby, appeared to spot Nayeon. His face immediately lit up with a wide grin, and fans believe he even called out to her enthusiastically.

This cheerful reaction, caught on camera, quickly made its way around social media platforms. On just one post, the clip gained over 400,000 views, proving that interest in their relationship hasn’t faded.

BTS and TWICE fans divided over what it means

Many viewers see the interaction as sweet and possibly romantic. They support the rumored relationship and hope the two will eventually go public with it.

However, others have cautioned against jumping to conclusions. Some fans emphasized that J-Hope is naturally outgoing and expressive. Such excitement could simply reflect friendship or familiarity after years spent in the same industry. Still, the moment had enough warmth to fuel curiosity.

Meanwhile, others enjoyed the ‘BangTwice’ crumbs. They’re simply thrilled to see their favorite groups interacting with each other. They are hoping for even more moments like this in the future. Online forums lit up with both support and skepticism. Fans debate whether this was just a fun celebrity interaction or something more.

No statement from J-Hope or Nayeon yet

Neither J-Hope nor Nayeon has ever commented on the rumors in the past. And no official statements have been made from either side.

Regardless of the truth behind their relationship, the public’s fascination with these stars’ personal lives remains intense. Whether fans are rooting for a romance or simply enjoying the idea of a strong friendship between two beloved idols, the excitement is undeniable. Still, the truth behind the interaction remains known only to the two idols themselves.

