NCT’s Mark buys 5 billion KRW Gangnam apartment; becomes neighbors with SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, TWICE’s Nayeon and more

Fresh off the soaring success of his solo debut, Firstfruit, which became a half-million seller, NCT’s Mark is making headlines once again, this time for an impressive real estate move. It was recently revealed that the idol has purchased a luxury apartment worth approximately 5 billion KRW (about 3.6 million USD) in Nonhyeon-dong, one of Gangnam’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

According to information released on April 17, 2025, by real estate industry insiders and official documents from the Supreme Court registry office, Mark finalized the purchase of a 126-square-meter unit (approximately 1,356 square feet) in the exclusive Brighton N40 complex in July 2024, with full registration completed by September. His acquisition not only highlights his skyrocketing success as an artist but also shows his wise financial foresight at a young age.

Brighton N40 is no ordinary residential complex. Consisting of five buildings and 148 meticulously designed units, it offers a blend of ultimate luxury, privacy, and prime location. Unit sizes range from 84 square meters to 176 square meters, while its eight penthouses span up to 248 square meters. Designed by world-renowned French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, the complex embodies modern elegance and sophistication.

Each apartment features pristine marble floors, spacious open-plan kitchens perfect for entertainment, separate laundry rooms, expansive walk-in closets and, depending on the unit, breathtaking views of the Han River and Nodeul Island. Moreover, units come with at least two private underground parking spaces, part of a secure system that supports 326 vehicles overall. Residents benefit from world-class amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, private lounges, landscaped gardens, and a triple security system ensuring maximum privacy—a must for high-profile residents like Mark.

Notably, Mark joins a prestigious list of celebrity residents who have chosen Brighton N40 for their homes. National MC Yoo Jae Suk famously purchased a 199-square-meter penthouse here, and other residents reportedly include actress Han Hyo Joo, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, INFINITE’s L, and TWICE’s Nayeon. The complex’s location in the heart of Gangnam, close to Apgujeong, Cheongdam, and key entertainment hubs, offers unparalleled convenience, privacy, and prestige, making it a magnet for Korea’s entertainment elite.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate Mark on this major investment. Mark, who has been loved for his talents as a rapper, vocalist, songwriter, and entertainer, continues to prove that he’s not just an idol but a forward-thinking artist, securing his future. With his career continuing to thrive and now a major real estate investment under his belt, Mark’s future shines brighter than ever, both on stage and off.

