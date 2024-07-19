SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu's shocking Parents Day gift revealed; fans compare it to YG Entertainment's earnings

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu has set the standard high for all children out there. It was recently revealed that on Parents’ Day, the K-pop idol gave his mom and dad a whopping 500 million KRW cash gift. Fans are absolutely impressed by his heart-warming action. Many are even comparing the shocking amount with YG Entertainment’s earnings for the second trimester.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu gives parents shocking amount of cash gift

Recently, in a video, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi asked Mingyu what he did on Parents’ Day. To this, he responded that he gave them money. When asked to reveal the amount, the K-pop idol said he gifted 500 million KRW, breaking equally among each parent. After hearing the shocking amount, his bandmates were absolutely surprised, even DK jokingly asked, “Can I be your mom?”.

The video clip quickly went viral online and fans couldn’t help but praise MIngyu for his heart-warming gift to his parents. Many CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom name) even jokingly compared the whopping amount to YG Entertainment’s recent earnings.

Fans said, the K-pop idol gifted his mom and dad more money than BLACKPINK’s agency made during the second trimester of this year, which is around 300 million KRW.

In addition, netizens pointed out that with 500 million KRW, one can easily purchase an apartment and even other things in South Korea. But Mingyu chose to gift his parents the money, which is a form of expressing his gratitude toward them.

More about Mingyu

Kim Mingyu, known mononymously as Mingyu is a member of the popular boy group SEVENTEEN, formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment. He is positioned as the band’s lead rapper, the main visual, the face of the group, and the sub-vocalist. He is also part of the group’s hip-hop unit which features three more members - Wonwoo, S.Coups, and Vernon.

Shortly after debuting with SEVENTEEN, Mingyu quickly garnered significant attention, thanks to his very charming looks and attractive smile. On the work front, the K-pop heartthrob recently featured in the group’s anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE.

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is one of the leading K-pop groups which debuted in 2015. The current lineup of members includes S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Some of their greatest hits of all time include HOT, Super, VERY NICE, Rock with you, and more.

