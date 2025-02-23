BTS' Jungkook breaks records as fastest Asian artist to reach 17M Spotify followers; GOLDEN hits 5.2B streams

Another day, another record for BTS’ Jungkook! The superstar has set yet another milestone, officially becoming the fastest Asian artist to surpass 17 million followers on Spotify. Since launching his personal Spotify account on February 11, 2022, Jungkook’s popularity has skyrocketed, breaking records and redefining success as a soloist.

Jungkook’s achievements on Spotify are nothing short of extraordinary. According to Oneily Vibe, his account has seen the fastest follower growth among all Asian artists, solidifying his position as one of the most influential figures in global music. Not only has he reached this historic milestone at an unmatched pace, but he also continues to set new records for streaming numbers and monthly listeners.

As of now, Jungkook has amassed over 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify; more than any K-pop soloist in history. His ability to consistently attract such a vast audience proves his widespread appeal beyond just the K-pop genre. His solo discography, though still relatively new, has accumulated a massive 8.2 billion total streams across all credits. This feat makes him the first K-pop soloist and the fastest Asian artist to ever reach such a high streaming count.

Among his many chart-topping songs, Seven stands out as a global phenomenon. The track, which debuted in July 2023, has now surpassed 2.2 billion streams, making Jungkook the first and fastest Asian artist to achieve this with a single song. Additionally, he has become the first Asian soloist to have three songs cross the 1 billion stream mark: Seven, Standing Next to You, and Left and Right, his popular collaboration with Charlie Puth.

Jungkook’s debut solo album, GOLDEN, continues to achieve massive success on streaming platforms. The album recently set another record by becoming the first and fastest Asian solo album to surpass 5.2 billion streams on Spotify. This milestone further establishes Jungkook as the most-streamed Asian solo artist with a studio album.

Despite being away from the spotlight due to his military service, Jungkook’s presence in the music industry remains as strong as ever. Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their pride in his accomplishments and anticipation for his return. Jungkook began his mandatory military service in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025. However, even while serving, his music continues to break records.