How Kim Soo Hyun's side allegedly changed stance after Kim Sae Ron's cheek kiss photo was dropped: From ‘legal action’ to ‘willing to discuss’

The controversy surrounding the financial dispute between late actress Kim Sae Ron and her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has taken a new turn with the revelation of two legal notices that highlight a noticeable shift in the company’s stance. Initially, GOLDMEDALIST allegedly urged Kim Sae Ron to repay her outstanding loan, even threatening legal consequences.

However, their position appeared to change drastically after she posted a photo with actor Kim Soo Hyun. This sudden shift has raised speculation about the agency’s motivations and whether they were trying to control the situation to avoid potential damage to their reputation.

On March 18, South Korean media outlet Hankyung disclosed details of the first certified letter sent to Kim Sae Ron, whose legal name had been changed to Kim Ah Im. This letter, which was dated March 15, 2024, was issued by the legal representatives of GOLDMEDALIST. It explicitly demanded that she repay a loan amounting to 686 million KRW, which she had borrowed under a formal contract signed on November 22, 2022.

According to the contents of the notice, the repayment deadline had been set for December 31, 2023, but Kim Sae Ron had failed to meet the agreed-upon deadline. The agency’s tone in the letter was reportedly rigid and firm, giving her little room for negotiation. It read, “Our law firm, on behalf of our client, urges you to repay the above loan debt, so please deposit the entire amount as soon as possible. If you do not deposit the loan, we will take civil and criminal action against you.”

Following this strong demand, Kim Sae Ron reportedly made repeated attempts to reach out to both Kim Soo Hyun and GOLDMEDALIST to discuss a possible extension on the payment deadline. However, despite her efforts, she allegedly received no response from either party. Calls and text messages were left unanswered, leaving her in a difficult situation.

Frustrated by the agency’s lack of response, Kim Sae Ron made a bold move on March 24, 2024. She uploaded a photo of herself with Kim Soo Hyun on social media, seemingly as a last resort to grab the agency’s attention. What followed this move was particularly noteworthy; a stark contrast in the agency’s attitude.

The bereaved family later revealed that, shortly after the social media post, Kim Sae Ron received a second legal notice from GOLDMEDALIST. The second certified letter, which was dated March 25, 2024, marked a noticeable change in the agency’s approach. Unlike the first notice, which was allegedly harsh and left no room for negotiation, this second communication provided an explanation for why the agency had initially demanded repayment and even opened the door to discussing alternative repayment methods.

The letter stated, “We are urging you to pay your debt because if the client company doesn’t request that you repay your loan when it’s due, the client company’s executives could be charged with breach of trust. Regarding the difficultly in repaying the debut, we are willing to discuss a method and timing of debt repayment with you. We hope you will present a possible debt repayment schedule to the law firm.”

This change in wording indicated a clear departure from the initial ultimatum issued in the first letter. Instead of simply demanding immediate repayment, the agency was now expressing a willingness to negotiate. The softened tone, combined with their sudden openness to discussing repayment plans, has led to speculation that Kim Sae Ron’s social media post may have influenced their stance.

In addition to shifting their approach to the debt issue, GOLDMEDALIST also included a warning in the second legal notice, advising Kim Sae Ron against reaching out to executives or actors affiliated with the agency regarding the repayment issue. Moreover, another revelation in the second legal notice was its explicit mention of Queen of Tears. The letter contained a specific warning that any further actions or social media posts by Kim Sae Ron that could negatively impact the drama’s success might result in financial consequences.

This has fueled speculation among netizens that the agency’s sudden change in tone was largely driven by concerns over the potential backlash against Kim Soo Hyun and Queen of Tears. At the time, the drama was a major project for both the actor and the agency, and any controversy involving Kim Sae Ron could have affected its performance and audience reception.