Attorney explains Kim Soo Hyun’s potential legal consequences for dating minor Kim Sae Ron: ‘It seems difficult…’

Kim Soo Hyun is under heavy scrutiny following the allegation of him being in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron when he was 27 and she was just a minor, aged 15. As getting involved in any kind of physical intimacy with underage individuals, be it consensual or non-consensual, is legally punishable, an attorney shared her expert opinion on the probable consequences the actor might be in if it is proved that the accusation against him is proven to be true.

On March 14, the legal expert named Lee Go Eun appeared on YTN's News Square 2 PM, where she discussed the allegations against Kim Soo Hyun and their legal validity, as reported by K-media outlet Newsen. As per the attorney, "The fact that they were in a relationship alone would not be sufficient for prosecution." The basis of the remake was legal amendments made in South Korea's constitution around the period of time that is to be considered in the case of Kim Soo Hyun.

As per Lee Go Eun, the current law revised in May 2020 states that, "if you have consensual skinship or s*xual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16, you can be charged with statutory rape or molestation of a minor." However, before the amendment was made, an adult could be subject to legal punishment only if the minor he/she engaged with was under 13 and not under 16. As per the accusations made against the actor, he was in a relationship with the 15-year-old Kim Sae Ron in 2015.

If the time period and the then age of the actress were considered, Kim Soo Hyun would escape consequences through legal loopholes. According to the attorney, "it seems difficult to hold Kim Soo Hyun responsible for s*xual crimes against minors in the current situation." The relationship of the two actors was confirmed by Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, on March 14, but they mentioned the dating period being from the summer of 2019, after Kim Sae Ron became a legal adult, until the fall of 2020. Even if the time period was proved to six years, starting in 2015, there's a high chance that the actor will not face any legal charges.