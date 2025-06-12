Did MONSTA X's Hyungwon's girlfriend 'switch over' to THE BOYZ's Sunwoo? Here's how Minhyuk got dragged into drama

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon has unexpectedly found himself entangled in the ongoing controversy surrounding THE BOYZ. A new wave of dating and behavioral rumors has been spreading across the K-pop scene. What began as isolated allegations against members of THE BOYZ, including claims of underage drinking, smoking, and secret relationships, has quickly escalated.

The rumors have now expanded to include male idols from several other groups, including MONSTA X. Hyungwon and fellow member Minhyuk have become the latest names swept up in the viral rumor mill.

Viral post links Hyungwon and Sunwoo

Earlier, it was claimed that THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo is currently dating an Instagram influencer named Juuhana. But the twist? On June 10, a post on X (formerly Twitter) alleges that she previously dated Hyungwon from MONSTA X. It soon went viral.

The now-viral claim read, “The girl Hyungwon from MONSTA X was dating switched over to Kim Sunwoo, so Minhyuk went to the waiting room and told Kim Sunwoo to get his act together.” This unexpected narrative fueled speculation online, prompting intense scrutiny from fans and netizens alike.

Minhyuk also caught in the crossfire

Shortly after the post spread, another anonymous account uploaded a now-deleted photo. It allegedly shows Minhyuk on a date with a woman at Seoul Forest on Memorial Day (June 6). The caption suggested a deeper involvement between Minhyuk and the developing situation, though the photo has since been removed.

While the authenticity of the photo remains unverified, it has only added fuel to the fire. It further dragged MONSTA X members into the chaos.

Agency breaks silence

On June 11, THE BOYZ’s agency finally addressed the situation. In an official statement, the company denounced the spreading of baseless allegations. They also warned of strict legal action against anyone distributing or fabricating false information.

Fans split between concern and fatigue

The news has left fans divided. Some expressed concern over the constant invasion of idols’ privacy and the spread of harmful narratives. However, others showed support for Hyungwon and Minhyuk, calling for verified facts before jumping to conclusions.

As of now, MONSTA X agency has not addressed the dating rumors, and the alleged connection between Hyungwon, Sunwoo, and Juuhana remains unconfirmed.

