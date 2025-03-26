Was MONSTA X’s Minhyuk planning to marry secret girlfriend? Alleged ‘lovestagram’ posts and new tip fuel rumors

MONSTA X’s Minhyuk has recently found himself at the center of dating allegations after an anonymous X account posted multiple images and videos claiming to prove his romantic involvement with a woman. The posts, which quickly gained traction among netizens, included alleged sightings of the idol meeting with his supposed girlfriend, leading to heated discussions across social media platforms.

The controversy intensified when the same account later received a tip from another anonymous user, who claimed to have witnessed Minhyuk shopping with his rumored partner. According to the tip, the idol was spotted at the high-end Shinsegae Mall in Gangnam about a month ago, specifically browsing dishware alongside the woman. This detail fueled speculation that the pair might be preparing for marriage.

Shortly after sharing this claim, the account announced that it would no longer release further ‘evidence,’ stating that their decision was influenced by their remaining admiration for Minhyuk. "The reason I didn’t post more is because of the last bit of love I had left for him," the user wrote, further hinting that they had inside knowledge of the idol’s private life.

They also made a cryptic remark about Minhyuk’s home, questioning why he had changed the wallpaper in his house around the same time his rumored girlfriend allegedly moved. These claims have sparked online debate, with fans and netizens alike expressing mixed reactions.

Many fans were taken aback by the claims, with some expressing disappointment in Minhyuk’s alleged behavior. Critics questioned why the idol was freely walking around in public with his rumored partner when he had chosen to remain largely inactive in the entertainment scene since enlisting in the military. The speculation didn’t stop at public sightings.

Netizens began digging into the social media activity of Minhyuk’s rumored girlfriend, pointing to several alleged ‘Lovestagram’ posts—subtle hints that couples leave on Instagram to indicate their relationship.

One particular Instagram story caught the attention of fans. The woman reportedly posted about attending a wedding, writing, "Bringing my '12-year-long' for Monbebe friend’s wedding," leading some to speculate that she was referring to Minhyuk. Another post from a trip to Paris added to the intrigue. While she shared photos from her vacation, netizens noticed that she had covered only Minhyuk’s face in one of the images, leaving the rest of the picture untouched.

Online discussions also led to conflicting reports regarding the timeline of Minhyuk’s dating history. Some claimed that while he had known his alleged girlfriend for over a decade, they only began dating recently. Others, however, insisted that Minhyuk had been in another relationship before this one.

Despite the growing scrutiny, not everyone was critical of the idol. A large number of fans came to Minhyuk’s defense, arguing that he has every right to date and that his personal life should not be subject to such invasive speculation. Many supporters questioned why Minhyuk’s personal relationships were causing such a stir, emphasizing that he is an adult who has the right to date freely.

Others expressed frustration over the backlash, pointing out that he had done nothing wrong and deserved to be happy.

Some also noted that Minhyuk had previously shared his desire to settle down and build a family, making the dating rumors unsurprising. Some fans also criticized the culture of scrutinizing idols’ private relationships, calling out the entitlement that some netizens feel over their favorite celebrities’ personal choices.

As the debate continues to unfold, neither Minhyuk nor his agency has released an official statement addressing the rumors. While some believe the agency might eventually step in to clarify the situation, others think they will remain silent to avoid drawing further attention to the issue.