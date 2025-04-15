THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo gets criticized for having middle school female friend in Darling MV; here's why it's 'a disaster'

THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo has landed in the middle of yet another controversy, just as public criticism over his AirPods incident continues to swirl. What was meant to be a heartfelt and creative gesture for fans on his birthday has unexpectedly backfired, drawing a fresh wave of backlash for its content and execution.

Advertisement

On his birthday, Sunwoo surprised fans with a special cover of Sik-K’s sentimental track Darling. Going beyond just a vocal performance, he took creative control of the project, participating in the direction and conceptualization of the music video. The result was a cinematic and romantic visual story, portraying a sweet date between Sunwoo and a mysterious woman.

The video showcased scenes of the two enjoying time together in an affectionate and carefree manner: walking hand-in-hand, laughing, sharing playful moments, and sitting by the river in silence. The camera was careful never to fully reveal the woman’s face, often obscuring it with a cap or filming from behind, a decision that only fueled curiosity and speculation among fans. Given the intimate tone of the video, many began to question who she was and whether Sunwoo was signaling a personal relationship.

Sunwoo promptly addressed the growing curiosity after the video went live. He clarified, “I originally wanted to film the video alone, but I felt it needed another person to bring the mood to life. So I asked a brat who has been close to me since middle school. You guys don’t have to be jealous, hehe.”

Advertisement

However, his informal tone and the use of humor in the clarification only fueled more backlash. While some fans appreciated the honesty and creativity, others were visibly upset. The use of a non-celebrity female friend, paired with the romantic concept, left many questioning his judgment and professionalism.

Criticism escalated rapidly across social media platforms and online forums, with some fans expressing betrayal and confusion. One comment read, “I thought it was a trainee from their company, but it turned out that he brought his close female friend from middle school to act as a couple with him? Is he trying to make his fans go insane? Just don’t speak, Sunwoo.”

Above tweet translation: "Doesn't this guy know that the more he talks, the more he loses? Just please keep your mouth shut because it's a disaster."

Translation: "Wow, acting as a couple with a female friend who I've been close with since middle school is really shocking. Seonwoo, I wish you had thought about it one more time before speaking!"

Advertisement

The controversy quickly drew comparisons to a recent incident involving MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, who was rumored to be dating a longtime female friend of 15 years. Netizens pointed out the similarities, suggesting that even though Sunwoo clarified the woman’s identity, the situation still created a sense of betrayal and discomfort among fans who were already on edge.

As public opinion continued to shift and criticism intensified, Sunwoo stepped in once more to provide a second clarification, this time in a more serious tone. He revealed that the woman featured in the video was not simply a friend, but a working actress. “And of course, the friend who helped me is not just an ordinary (non-celebrity) person, but she is an actress; hence, I asked her for help in a professional capacity. So stop saying weird things,” he stated.

Despite his efforts to add context and justify the casting decision as a professional one, the response remained mixed. While some fans welcomed the clarification and praised Sunwoo’s artistic intentions, many others continued to express disappointment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Red Velvet Seulgi’s heel incident apology grabs attention amid THE BOYZ Sunwoo vs Nana earphones feud