When Life Gives You Tangerines: Did you know Park Bo Gum took blame for staff's mistake on set? Actor's sweet actions revealed

In the world of K-drama and cinema, it’s not just talent that makes an actor stand out, but also their character and kindness behind the scenes. And Park Bo Gum has once again demonstrated the kind of humility and grace that fans have come to admire. Recently, a heartwarming story about his actions on the set of the highly praised series When Life Gives You Tangerines surfaced, showcasing how the actor quietly took the blame for a staff member’s mistake, sparing the crew from potential trouble and cementing his reputation as an incredibly thoughtful person.

The incident occurred during the filming of When Life Gives You Tangerines, a series that has already been released to great fanfare and is loved by fans around the world. The drama, starring IU and Park Bo Gum, has captured the hearts of viewers thanks to its touching story and the incredible chemistry between the lead actors. Yet, it’s not just the on-screen moments that have captured attention; behind the camera, it seems Park Bo Gum’s kindness and selflessness are equally compelling.

The story was shared by a member of the art team, who was working on the set of the series at the time. During the filming of the drama, one of the three art team members accidentally left their iPad near a clay jar where Park Bo Gum’s character would be seated. As the scene was filmed and later approved, no one realized the iPad had slipped into the shot, a potential mistake that could have been disastrous.

The tension was palpable when the staff member realized what had happened, knowing that such an error could potentially delay the production or even result in the need for a costly reshoot. But before the crew could even react, Park Bo Gum noticed the iPad on the screen. True to his character, however, he didn’t make a scene or point fingers at the mistake. Instead, he immediately stepped up and suggested a reshoot, but not for the reason anyone would expect.

The art team member recounted the moment, saying, “But do you guys know what Park Bo Gum said? He saw the iPad and told the director, ‘I think my acting is a little awkward. Can I see the monitoring video?’ He covered up for my mistake and spoke about it as if it was his fault,” as quoted by Koreaboo. Park Bo Gum didn’t stop there. He immediately handed the iPad back to the staff member and, with a wink, reassured them, “Don’t worry, you didn’t get caught.” His actions not only saved the team from a major blunder but also demonstrated his support for the crew, who were working under a tight deadline and immense pressure.

The staff member, deeply moved by Park Bo Gum’s gesture, couldn’t help but share the story with others. “Please take responsibility,” they jokingly said, “for after that, the three members of the art team have fallen for you and can’t get out. Two of them are guys, and one of them…is me.”

Thanks to his quick thinking and generous spirit, the filming went smoothly, and the reshot scene made it to the final product without any hiccups. As When Life Gives You Tangerines continues to delight fans worldwide, this behind-the-scenes moment will surely remain a cherished memory for those who were part of the production. Park Bo Gum’s selflessness will not only be remembered in the final product but also in the hearts of the art team, who will never forget the actor who quietly saved the day.

