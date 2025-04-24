‘Real Gwansik’: Park Bo Gum’s THIS gift to MEOVV members has fans saying he manifested When Life Gives You Tangerines role

Fifth-generation girl group MEOVV is quickly becoming a fan favorite not just for their music and charisma, but also for the charming behind-the-scenes stories they share about their journey in the industry. One such story recently took the internet by storm, involving none other than actor Park Bo Gum and a hilariously fitting gift he gave the group shortly after their debut in September 2024.

During their appearance on the popular talk show Salon Drip, MEOVV members Ella and Narin opened up about their experiences as rookie idols, their favorite K-dramas, and the kind interactions they’ve had with seniors under their agency, THE BLACK LABEL. While chatting with the host about current drama favorites, Narin revealed that she has recently watched and enjoyed When Life Gives You Tangerines, the buzzworthy series starring Park Bo Gum and IU.

As the conversation turned to Park Bo Gum, Narin noted that MEOVV and the actor actually belong to the same agency. “We run into him often,” she said. “We do our outfit fitting at the same place and when we do, he greets us so brightly.” Ella echoed the sentiment, confessing that she’s a huge fan of Park Bo Gum and she “loves him so much.”

But the real highlight of the segment came when Ella, with a playful grin, revealed a sweet and funny memory from the group’s early days. “When we debuted,” she shared, “he bought us tangerines.” The studio burst into laughter, with the host and other guests immediately making the connection between the actor’s thoughtful gift and his role in When Life Gives You Tangerines. His character Gwan Sik in the drama is portrayed as humble, warmhearted, and genuinely kind, and Park Bo Gum’s actions in real life reflect those exact traits. It’s no surprise the host couldn’t help but say, “He is basically Yang Gwan Sik.”

Park Bo Gum’s reputation as one of Korea’s kindest celebrities is nothing new; he’s long been known for his humble nature, gentle demeanor, and acts of generosity toward fans and colleagues alike. But this particular gesture has endeared him to an entirely new audience, especially fans of MEOVV, who are touched by the way he welcomed the group into the industry.

Ella and Narin also took a moment to appreciate the support they’ve received from BIGBANG’s Taeyang, another legendary figure under THE BLACK LABEL. Meanwhile, following the airing of the Salon Drip episode, fans flooded social media with love for both MEOVV and Park Bo Gum.

