Anirudh Ravichander gives an emotional speech for Sivakarthikeyan at Madharaasi trailer launch: 'There will be a lot of cups and fires'

Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on September 5, 2025. As the makers unveiled the trailer on August 24, 2025, composer Anirudh Ravichander was seen lauding SK, emphasizing their 8th movie together. The moment was emotional and yet to special for both.

Anirudh Ravichander about Sivakarthikeyan

Starting his speech, Anirudh said, “Madhraasi is special for me. It’s my 8th movie with SK and 3rd with AR Murugadoss. Back when I was just 21 years old, he believed in me and gave me a chance to work in a big-budget film. That belief is still strong with him.”

“You all know how my bond with SK is; This is a special film for us. We both started off in our careers at the same time. When I did 3, he finished up Marina and his second film Eithir Neechal was composed by me. Our bond developed over time,” the musician added.

He further said, “Many people come and go, but Sivakarthikeyan stays. He hit 50 crore, 100 crore, and now 300 crores. Some say, ‘This is my town, and I will stand up for it’. Likewise, this is my SK, I will come for him.”

The Leo music composer highlighted how Sivkarthikeyan is a good friend of his and expressed how happy he is to see SK working with AR Murugadoss.

When asked about the possibility of playing a lead role and his cup-fire emojis for Madharaasi, Anirudh concluded, “I won’t be a hero in anything, just music. Also, there will be a lot of cups and fires for this film.”

More details about Madhraasi

Madharaasi is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The story revolves around Raghu, a determined youngster who would go to any extent to achieve what he sets his mind on. When a major calamity strikes his love, Malathy, he must do everything in his power to save her and fulfill his own mission.

Watch the trailer for Madharaasi

Alongside SK, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in co-lead roles. Moreover, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and many more are in key roles.

