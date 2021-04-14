EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh on third release 'Ajeeb Daastaans' in lockdown: Happy to entertain with my work

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her upcoming release 'Ajeeb Daastaans' and shared that she is very happy about it. The actress also shared her thoughts on it being her 3rd release amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been spending time at home in isolation over the past few weeks amid the rising COVID 19 cases. While she has been working out at home and regularly sharing updates with fans on social media, Fatima is also excited about her next project. She is gearing up for the release of her anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans on OTT. Co-incidentally, due to the surge in cases of COVID 19, several states in the country have imposed restrictions and partial lockdowns and hence, this would be Fatima's 3rd release in lockdown. She opened up about this fact exclusively in a chat with Pinkvilla.

Talking about it, Fatima told Pinkvilla, "Having my third release, Ajeeb Daastaans just days away, makes me feel really grateful that even though I was sitting in isolation, my work is reaching the audiences!" The Dangal star received rave reviews previously for her film Ludo and now, she is all set for Ajeeb Daastaans’ release. She further added, "Starting with Ludo's success on OTT and then Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari being the first film to release in theatres once the lockdown eased. I'm very happy that I am able to keep audiences entertained through my work!"

Prior to this, Fatima's releases Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh, and the film 'Ludo' won her praise from audiences as well as celebs in Bollywood. The actress will be seen in Ajeeb Daastaans with Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nusrratt Bharuccha, Shefali Shah and others. Besides this, Fatima also has an unannounced project with Anil Kapoor and a performance-centric remake of Tamil film, Aruvi in her kitty.

