EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar calls trolling ‘occupational hazard’; says ‘I should be an inclusive filmmaker and read everything’

Karan Johar is one of the extremely talented directors in Bollywood. He has been in the industry for over two decades now. Interestingly, his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has also completed 25 years of its release. In a long career span, Karan has seen his fair share of ups and downs. At times, he has also been subjected to a lot of trolling online. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director addressed online trolling and spoke about how he deals with it.

Karan Johar expresses his views on social media trolling

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Johar extensively discussed his views on social media trolling. He stated that it is such a time when everyone reviews a film, from an Instagrammer to a reeler; everyone has a point to share on the film. But he mentioned he has an eye on everything in the space. KJo stated, “I come from the school where I watch everything because I believe that is the only way you should be aware of the ground reality because many filmmakers and actors live in their own bubble and when you live in a bubble there is no way you will find out that what really the audience thinks of your film.”

Karan Johar on dealing with the trolls

Further talking about dealing with the trolls he stated, “I have become resilient and grown a thick skin now because God knows that people say really some terrible things about me, and I am like, 'God you don’t know me, and am not half as bad as you think of me'. There is one snake emoji that keeps popping up. I don’t know why, when my name comes, and I am like 'I’ve seen all the trolling'.”

In addition to this, he further continues by calling trolling an ‘occupational hazard’. He stated, “It's part and parcel of what you are because people who don’t have faces and names sometimes tend to just take out their day’s anger on somebody, and sometimes they've got a perception of who you are without really knowing you. They believe it in you, and they create that perception, and then they attack you. I’ve grown to kind of realize that it’s okay. Now I take it with a tinge of humor. I even laugh at some of the things. People are quite creative even when they are trolling you. Actually, they’re doing it quite creatively. Some of the memes are hilarious, I see everything. I’ve realized that I shouldn’t be an isolated filmmaker. I should be an inclusive filmmaker and read everything, and I do.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Was swept away by magic of SRK in no time'