EXCLUSIVE: Karunesh Talwar on his new stand up special ‘Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat’ & his favourite comedians

Karunesh Talwar’s new stand-up special ‘Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat’ was unveiled today. The comedian reveals how he got the title for the special. “One of my best friends Omar Iyer is the director of the show, and my close friend Rohan Kapoor is the editor. So I was sitting at Rohan’s house and we were editing the special. Once we were through with it, I was like I don’t know what to call it. So from whatever we have seen of the show they suggested the name ‘Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat’. I had two other names in mind, but it felt like this one works,” informs Karunesh.

He adds that the process of conceptualising a funny set isn’t easy. “Stand-up is as difficult as you make it, but I think if it’s difficult for you then you are on the right track. If some material is proving to be difficult, that means you’re challenging yourself and you are trying to do something that you have not done before. If something comes too easily then I tend to doubt it,” says Karunesh, adding that the audience is the best self-regulatory mechanism.

“If you get up on stage in front of multiple audiences, they will tell you what’s working and what’s not. After that it’s up to you on how much you want to listen and how much feedback you want to get,” says Karunesh, who’s favourite comedians are Mitch Hedberg, Paula Poundstone, Norm Macdonald and Hannah Gadsby.

“In India, I am a big fan of Abhishek Upmanyu, I like Prashasti Singh, Devesh Dixit, Shashwat Maheshwari - there are a lot of people. A lot of my friends are very good joke writers, and I get a lot of inspiration from watching them perform live. Siddharth Dudeja is another one, like criminally underrated, brilliant joke writer and a great performer,” states Karunesh.

Meanwhile, he is tight lipped about his future projects. “The things that I am working on at this point are not something that I am at liberty to talk about unfortunately. But let’s just say that over the next few years, I am confident that you will hear from me in a variety of different ways you know. The work never stops, whether there is a pandemic or there isn't. There are always dreams, aspirations, plans and things you want to achieve, so I am working on those things right now. When they happen, and if they happen, you will know,” Karunesh signs off.

