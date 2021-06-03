EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on acting comeback plans; Shares an update on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2

Neelam Kothari Soni recently shot for a special episode of Super Dancer - Chapter 4 with Govinda.

Actress Neelam Kothari Soni recently shot for a special episode of Super Dancer - Chapter 4, and was accompanied by her Love 86, Sindoor and Khudgarz co-star Govinda. While speaking about her experience of being on the show, Neelam said that she was very comfortable on Super Dancer and really enjoyed herself. “Definitely if I got an opportunity to judge again I would love to,” says Neelam, who made her acting comeback with the web show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which also featured Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan.

So is she now open to more judging outings and even a fiction show on television? “Be it judging or be it acting, yeah if something interesting comes my way even if it's judging for another show, I’ll be open to it. I got to be comfortable and it has to interest me. So I am open to doing stuff right now,” says Neelam, who has formal training in ballet. The actress also shares an update on the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

“We were actually supposed to start shooting for it just prior to the lockdown, so we would have actually been done with the shooting by now. But unfortunately you know there was a lockdown and we couldn’t shoot so hopefully when things open up we will definitely be starting on season two, and hopefully by the end of the year or beginning of next year they should be releasing it,” informs Neelam, who has featured in hits like Paap Ki Duniya and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

