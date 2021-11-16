EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Seth on response of Call My Agent: Bollywood: Waited for this moment for so many years

The show Call My Agent: Bollywood was released last month on a digital platform. The show features Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Soni Razdan in the lead roles. It is an adaptation of the popular comedy French series Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent!). The series revolves around an agency that manages Bollywood celebrities. In the show, actress Radhika Seth made her acting debut. She has been appreciated for her performance. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts.

Talking about the response and how she feels about the show, Radhika said, “It’s been really fun. It’s been really overwhelming also I can’t believe that this moment I have been waiting for so many years is finally here and people are actually get to see my work. And make a judgment about it good or bad at least out there. It feels really good the response so far has been positive about me so it’s been good.” She does mention that the shooting was a learning experience for her.

“I think it was a learning experience on and off set. It was something that I learned while I was filming. I learned so many things. It was so much to learn before I started filming. There was so much research that went into it every day. I got to know that so much goes behind the lens. So much that normal people don’t even know that happen. So many people are involve, so many technicians are involve, so many levels of managements, so many levels of agency you know involved to make something happened. It was very big learning experience for me and I feel like this was the best way to learn,” the actress added.

When asked about what she learned from the original series, she said, “I just wanted to see the whole show because when you are shooting, you are shooting scene by scene. So I wanted to watch the whole season of it in order to get the reference. So I have a reference while doing a particular scene. But I did not want to take too much from it. I knew it was an adaption and it was for an Indian audience and I had to bring something my own into it. I did not want it to look like a copy paste.”

On the work front, the actress has hinted at her new projects.

Also Read: 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' will prove to be an absolutely fun masala entertainer: Aahana Kumra