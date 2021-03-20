EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan talks about reuniting with Mithun Chakraborty for a web show & writing a Tamil film

Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty will feature in the web series adaptation of Ravi Subramanian’s novel, The Bestseller She Wrote

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Salaar with Prabhas, in Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and in Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan. However, the actress also has director Mukul Abhyankar’s upcoming web series in the pipeline. It is an adaptation of Ravi Subramanian’s novel, The Bestseller She Wrote, and reunites Shruti with Mithun Chakraborty after 12 years. They had first worked together in Shruti’s debut movie, the 2009 action-thriller, Luck. Prod the actress on what it was like to work with Mithun da again after so many years, and she responds, “I was embarrassed about how bad I was in Luck, so when he said I was good in this, I was really happy,” she states.

Shruti adds that the veteran actor has always been wonderful to her. “He has known my parents (Kamal Haasan and Sarika), and has always had a paternal attitude towards me. He is very encouraging and wonderful to talk to as well. It was really nice to reconnect with him again. I had learnt a lot just while watching him during Luck, and because I have been in the industry for so long, what I learnt and picked up from him is even more valuable to me now,” says Shruti, adding that she cannot wait for people to see this upcoming Amazon Prime Show.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but it's really exciting and I am really stoked for people to watch this. I have always wanted to be in the OTT space, as I am someone who loves binge watching shows and getting hardcore into the seasons. I had been offered stuff before as well, but I wanted something that I would myself watch and be invested in,” says Shruti adding that she hasn’t read the book. “Everytime a film is remade from another language or is adapted from a book, I don’t bother with the original or the book. I read the screenplay because that is relevant to me,” she informs.

Meanwhile, she is also co-writing a film. “I am writing with someone based out of Chennai. It would be in Tamil,” says Shruti, adding that her actor-father wanted her to be a writer. “He thought I would be a writer when I was very young, because I used to write a lot and that was my form of expression. Dad was the one who really wanted me to get into screenwriting, so I even did a bunch of courses during summer vacation as a kid. But now I feel that I really want to get into writing, and I am super excited about this new chapter in my life of writing,” Shruti signs off.

