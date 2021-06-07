EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Grover on Sunflower and his journey as an actor: Nothing better than making people laugh

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Sunil Grover opens up about his upcoming comic thriller, the ability of making people laugh and reveals why journey is more important than the destination. Details

Sunil Grover is gearing up for the release of his comic thriller, Sunflower, directed by Vikas Bahl. Ahead of the show’s premiere this week on Zee 5, Pinkvilla got in a candid conversation with the actor. When asked about the process of coming on board the web series, the actor said, “Mr. Vikas Bahl wrote the script and then approached me to be a part of it. I loved the way it was written, in-fact, I have never read this kind of a thriller. There’s laughter in the narrative too, at unexpected instances.”

He promised that the upcoming show is “unlike anything one has seen before.” He also opened up about the challenges of spearheading a series. “There’s no pressure, as I rather feel happy. We have put in a lot of hard work, I loved the story and believed in the character. The reception of audience is not in any actor’s control. I am happy to be a part of a good project and I hope, audience receive it the same way,” he smiled.

He informs that the length of role doesn’t matter to him, but it’s all about the content and set up. “A good role and a good film is all that matters to me. If I chose to be a part of a project, it will be a world that will make my audience happy.” Sunil’s characters often have undertones of humor. However, the actor quickly interrupts, “But Tandav didn’t have any humorous undertones.” He further stated that his character sketch often depends on the writer and director.

For me, it’s not the destination, but the journey that matters. And so far, my journey has been beautiful Sunil Grover

“It’s always good to have a comic track as it makes the people laugh. Imagine, even in a thriller like Sunflower, people will find some laughs. I like humor, and I like people smile. There’s nothing better than making people laugh, but my character always depends on the script.” Sunil started his journey as a comic artist on TV and is now doing pivotal roles in some of the most prestigious projects on theatrical and digital medium. He compares his journey in the industry with the journey from Leh to Pangong lake.

“There are hills, planes, mountains, sand dunes, snow fall, at times the oxygen levels drop. There are days when you are hungry, there are days you are not. But on reaching the lake, you feel it’s worth the journey. For me, it’s not the destination, but the journey that matters. And so far, my journey has been beautiful,” he explained. Sunil is a part of Salman Khan’s production, Bulbul Marriage Hall. When asked to comment on the status of the film, he signed off, “It was supposed to go on floors last year, but the pandemic happened. It’s upto the producers now

