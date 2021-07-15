EXCLUSIVE: Supriya Pathak on Toofaan & the idea of Khichdi on OTT: ‘The characters are not exhausted yet’

After Delhi 6, Supriya Pathak reunites with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in the sport drama, Toofaan, fronted by Farhan Akhtar. The actress informs that she was eager to work with ROMP for a while now and jumped onto the opportunity when the offer to act in Toofaan came her way. “When Rakeysh Ji offered me this part, it was enough motivation for me to say yes. I really enjoyed being a part of Delhi 6 and was hoping to work with him soon. When I heard the script of Toofaan, it became the second stamp for me to do the film because it was such an interesting story,” she informs.

The actress reveals that she isn’t playing a mother in the film, but someone who considers Farhan to be his son. “It’s a different emotion that I am portraying in the film. It's different then when you feel that a boy is like your son, but not your son. It’s an edge that you are walking on and that’s what made this an interesting role,” she smiles. While Supriya is ecstatic to see the rise of digital medium in India, she is a little taken aback by the kind of content that’s churned out.

“Everybody has started making the dark underworld stories now. It’s getting too much and we need to break away from that and make something different. We have to give variety to the audience to be able to decide what they want to watch. There is so much happening in the global world of entertainment and the audience will move away if they don’t get the variety,” Supriya explains.

Would it be a good idea to bring a comic caper like Khichdi to the digital world? “We have discussed it, but I don’t know what’s happening. There is so much that we can discover about these characters, they are not exhausted yet. I have discussed this with JD (Majethia) but I don’t know the practicality of these things,” she signed off.

Also Read| Exclusive: Is Hungama 2 a remake of Mohanlal’s classic, Minnaram? Priyadarshan answers