  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Supriya Pathak on Toofaan & the idea of Khichdi on OTT: ‘The characters are not exhausted yet’

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Supriya Pathak opens up about her reunion with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Toofaan, the challenges of playing a mother like character and the idea of bringing Khichdi back as a web-series. Read below.
16742 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Supriya Pathak on Toofaan & the idea of Khichdi on OTT: ‘The characters are not exhausted yet’ EXCLUSIVE: Supriya Pathak on Toofaan & the idea of Khichdi on OTT: ‘The characters are not exhausted yet’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Delhi 6, Supriya Pathak reunites with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in the sport drama, Toofaan, fronted by Farhan Akhtar. The actress informs that she was eager to work with ROMP for a while now and jumped onto the opportunity when the offer to act in Toofaan came her way. “When Rakeysh Ji offered me this part, it was enough motivation for me to say yes. I really enjoyed being a part of Delhi 6 and was hoping to work with him soon. When I heard the script of Toofaan, it became the second stamp for me to do the film because it was such an interesting story,” she informs.

The actress reveals that she isn’t playing a mother in the film, but someone who considers Farhan to be his son. “It’s a different emotion that I am portraying in the film. It's different then when you feel that a boy is like your son, but not your son. It’s an edge that you are walking on and that’s what made this an interesting role,” she smiles. While Supriya is ecstatic to see the rise of digital medium in India, she is a little taken aback by the kind of content that’s churned out.

“Everybody has started making the dark underworld stories now. It’s getting too much and we need to break away from that and make something different. We have to give variety to the audience to be able to decide what they want to watch. There is so much happening in the global world of entertainment and the audience will move away if they don’t get the variety,” Supriya explains.

Would it be a good idea to bring a comic caper like Khichdi to the digital world? “We have discussed it, but I don’t know what’s happening. There is so much that we can discover about these characters, they are not exhausted yet. I have discussed this with JD (Majethia) but I don’t know the practicality of these things,” she signed off.

Also Read| Exclusive: Is Hungama 2 a remake of Mohanlal’s classic, Minnaram? Priyadarshan answers

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Farhan Akhtar on alikeness between Toofaan & Sultan: There may be elements of the structure that are similar
Ahead of Toofaan release, a look at Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan Akhtar's action packed Toofaan video makes it to NYC's Times Square billboard; Says 'dream came true'
Toofaan Title Track: Farhan Akhtar will make you hit the gym with this power packed song
Mrunal Thakur elated to work with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Toofaan; Says ‘I have learned a lot’
Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar dances like veteran Bollywood stars with Mrunal Thakur in the song ‘Star Hai Tu’; WATCH
close