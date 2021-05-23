EXCLUSIVE: Usha Nadkarni won't be a part of Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2.0; Here's why

The original Pavitra Rishta had Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande become household names after playing Manav Deshmukh and Archana Deshmukh in Ekta Kapoor’s 2009 show Pavitra Rishta. Earlier this year it was reported that the producer and Lokhande are now collaborating for Pavitra Rishta 2.0 for ALT Balaji, which will have the actress reprise her original role. Now, we have a new update on this show. Pinkvilla has learnt that Usha Nadkarni, who played Savita Deshmukh - SSR’s on screen mother in the original show won’t be a part of the new version.

Talking about Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Nadkarni exclusively told Pinkvilla, “No, I am not doing that. Because of the Covid scare, my family doesn’t let me step out of the house. I am old, and I have diabetes too. In fact, I was a part of Marathi Bigg Boss for 77 days, and was called to be a part of the Hindi version of the show too for 15 days. Everything was finalised but then my son asked me not to participate in it, as one never knows from where you can get infected.”

Further talking about the show, Nadkarni adds, “I am told that it will be a 16 episode series, so I am not sure how much they will be able to show in those many episodes. In fact, I was recently offered a Marathi show too, which I had to refuse for the same reason.”

In the original, after Rajput’s exit from the show actor Hiten Tejwani had stepped in to play the lead part. Television actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani too were integral parts of the original Pavitra Rishta.

