Box Office: Rocketry shows good trend on Monday; Jujutsu Kaisen emerges success, JugJugg Jeeyo steady

The R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is continuing with it's positive trend at the box office. The movie took a slow start of Rs 75 Lakh on Friday, but jumped by 65 percent on Saturday to collect Rs 1.25 crore and finally another 42 percent jump on Sunday to take the opening weekend collection to Rs 3.75 crore. According to early trends, the Nambi Narayanan biopic is showing a good hold in collections on Monday as well.

We have received limited samples from morning, noon and early evening shows, and the data suggests that the Monday collections of Rocketry might be higher than the Friday biz. Early trends indicate a day 4 in the vicinity of Rs 80 to 85 lakh on Monday, taking the total to Rs 4.60 crore.

The Japanese Film, Jujutsu Kaisen is a success story and the highest grossing foreign language film in India (non Hollywood). The movie has clocked a four day opening weekend of Rs 4.30 crore, and it's the cult following of Anime that has pushed the film to these numbers. The movie collected Rs 1.50 crore, Rs 70 lakh, Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.20 crore over it's four day weekend run. It is expected to collect another 25 lakh on Monday.

As expected, Om has crashed at the box office on Monday and will fold with collections under Rs 8 crore in India. The holdover release, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is showing a healthy trend in its second weekend. As per early trends until 7 pm, we anticipate a 22% to 27% drop from second Friday, with collections falling in the range of Rs 2.00 to 2.15 crore. The 11 day total of the film would stand around Rs 67.50 crore.

Note: These are numbers based on very early trends. We would bring an article on early estimates by midnight.

