Top TV Premieres of 2022: Akshay Kumar dominates television chart; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 takes 2nd spot, 83 at 5th

Over the years, there have been several discussions about the impact of television in the career of a film actor. It’s the television medium that has made a brand out of multiple film stars from the Southern belt with repeat telecast of their blockbusters dubbed in Hindi. It’s the television medium that made films like Bahubali and KGF a house hold name, amping up the hype to the next level for the sequel. It’s the television medium that has made a brand out of comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Housefull and Golmaal to name some. In-fact, television has also played a major role in projecting the real side of otherwise away from media superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan among the audience, making them two of the most successful hosts of Indian film industry. Television and the impact on Indian Film Industry

The medium has also played a huge role in giving a face to directors like Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, making them a brand in themselves. With the advent of digital medium, the conversations around impact of TV premieres have slowly diminished, but one can’t ignore the fact that a large majority of population in India still consumes content on television. It’s this platform that makes a content penetrate to the tier 2 and tier 3 circuits. While films have started to have delayed premieres on television owing to the OTT boom, one can’t ignore the fact that they still hold lot of importance in the eco-system of stardom and financials of the film industry.

Over the years, very few have managed to get hold of the television audience for appointment-based viewing. A large chunk of appointment-based viewership is dominated by the stars from the 90s and two names have been primarily consistent in getting viewership on this medium – Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. The reason for their content to get viewership on the small screen has got a lot to do with their appeal and popularity in the markets that extended beyond the metro cities. Their content structure too is palatable to the taste buds of this section of audience, which often stays loyal to their stars. Akshay Kumar dominates Top 5 with Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Paandey & Raksha Bandhan The list of premieres in 2022 is yet again a testimony of Akshay’s reach in the satellite audience. At the top of the list for Hindi Films is the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty, which saw its world television premiere in March 2022 on Zee Cinema and scored a TRP of 2.70. The cop universe saga reopened the cinema halls with a bang during the Diwali 2021 weekend and this was followed by good viewership on digital and satellite platforms. This is followed by the Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The horror comedy premiered on Sony Max and scored an impressive rating of 2.10. The film has done well across platforms – from theatrical to digital and satellite – laying the base for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Kartik Aaryan fronted film is also the biggest premiere for a film that released in 2022.

At the third spot is another Akshay Kumar starrer – the Farhad Samji directed Bachchan Paandey co-starring Kriti Sanon. The action-packed entertainer scored a TRP of 1.85 upon its premiere on Star Gold. The top 5 premieres have the inclusion of yet another Khiladi film, the Aanand L Rai directed, Raksha Bandhan. The last week of 2022 saw the world television premiere of the Akshay Kumar fronted social drama, Raksha Bandhan on Zee Cinemas. The family drama has scored a good premiere on television with a TRP of 1.8. The Khiladi has 3 films in the top 5 of 2022, and even if we go back in time to look at all-time top premieres one will find films like Laxmii and Housefull 4 among others. Ranveer Singh’s sport drama, 83’, also attracted eyeballs upon its world TV premiere. The Kabir Khan directed Kapil Dev Biopic got a TV rating of 1.79 on Star Gold. The Kashmir Files does well on TV too Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files too scored a good premiere with a rating of 1.09. The Anupam Kher led film premiered on Zee Cinema. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai, with Alia Bhatt in lead also scored a decent premiere with ratings of 1.00 on Colours Cineplex. Jayeshbhai Jordaar on the other hand could manage to a TRP of 0.98. The other two YRF films – Prithviraj and Shamshera – scored similar numbers with a TRP of 0.85 and 0.90 for their premiere on the Star Network. The Nagraj Manjule directed Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund clocked a TV rating of 0.88 on Sony Max, whereas the Bunty Babli Sequel scored 0.70 on Star Gold. The Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha takes the thirteenth spot with a television rating of 0.53, upon it’s premiere on Colours Cineplex. There's Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's Jug Jugg Jeeyo too which premiered on TV last year, and we still await the data on it's world television premiere, but given the genre and channel reach, we believe the ratings would fall in the range of 0.70 to 1.00. Top TV Premieres of Bollywood Movies in 2022 (In TRP) Sooryavanshi: 2.70 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 2.10 Bachchan Paandey: 1.85 Raksha Bandhan: 1.80 83’: 1.79 The Kashmir Files: 1.09 Gangubai: 1.00 Jayeshbhai Jordaar: 0.98 Jhund: 0.88 Shamshera: 0.90 Samrat Prithviraj: 0.85 Bunty Aur Babli 2: 0.70 Laal Singh Chaddha: 0.53 Jug Jugg Jeeyo: N/A Stay Tuned To Pinkvilla For More Updates!

