Casting Coup: Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma would be an apt choice if A Quiet Place is ever remade in Hindi

Featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the lead, A Quiet Place was released in 2018. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if its remake is ever made in India.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: April 9, 2021 08:14 pm
“If they hear you, they hunt you” - that’s the most perfect way to describe the John Krasinski directed 2018 horror film, A Quiet Place. Featuring Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the lead, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a couple is trying to protect themselves and their kids from monsters who are blind but have a sharp sense of hearing, and hunt purely on that prowess. Despite having very few characters and even fewer dialogues, A Quiet Place holds your attention throughout the narrative. 

It's probably one of those rare films, where a tight script and impeccable performances, can both be equally credited for the greatness of this movie. While the lead couple undoubtedly shines through the story, it is also the performances from the kids (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) that really surprises you. At no point do they seem unsure or underprepared for what they were doing. The film had largely received positive response, which is also why a sequel to it is releasing next month. 

However, we were wondering if A Quiet Place was ever to be remade in India, which actors would suit the part. To begin with, I believe Ranveer Singh would be an apt choice to play Lee Abbott, originally played by Krasinski. Lee, an engineer by profession, is a go-getter and will go to any lengths to protect his family. He is compassionate, strong, level headed and even sacrificing, and I think Ranveer will be able to portray these emotions pretty well. 

Then there is Evelyn Abbott, Lee’s wife who was played by the terrific Blunt. Her onscreen partnership with Lee is what makes you fall in love with the couple. Her character also grows from being a strong support to her hubby, to taking the charge when required. It’s a beautiful character, and I believe Anushka Sharma will play it really well. She has played nuanced characters in the past too, and that experience will come in handy here. 

Meanwhile, if A Quiet Place is even remade in Hindi, the makers should look out for newcomers to cast for Regan Abbott and Marcus Abbott, effortlessly played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe respectively in the 2018 film. Post-apocalyptic horror is not a very popular genre in India, however, if anyone does try it, then ‘A Quiet Place’ would be a good film to start with.

Credits :PinkvillaA Quiet Place Pic Credit: Paramount Pictures YouTube

