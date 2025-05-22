Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan reaches ‘saat samundar paar’ for shoot, his morning view is sheer holiday goals

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the highly anticipated collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, was announced last Christmas. The film is finally set to go on floors. Kartik has reached ‘saat samundar paar’ to kick off the shoot. He recently offered a glimpse of his morning view, which was sheer holiday goals and will make you pack your bags!

Today, May 22, 2025, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a video from the seaside. Dressed in a casual outfit with his hair flowing in the wind, the actor showed the stunning waves. He used the background music of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’s announcement video in his post.

Kartik’s caption read, “Waking up to this (water wave emoji) #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.”

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan’s post!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Kartik Aaryan’s new video in the comments section. One person said, “Can't decide what's more beautiful view or you!” While another wrote, “The waves are cheering for RAY.” A user stated, “Good morning, Ray of Sunshine (pun intended). Good Luck for your shoot!”

Some users also conveyed their big expectations for the movie. A comment read, “One more blockbuster movie on loading for 2026,” and another shared, “With Kartik and that stunning view, ‘Main Tera Tu Meri’ is set to be the next big blockbuster.” Many others showered their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan shared another video as he prepared to jet off. He was seen wearing a hoodie sporting a snake and carrying a guitar with him. These were references to his other two upcoming movies Naagzilla and Anurag Basu’s untitled romantic drama, respectively.

Kartik captioned the post, “NaagZilla ka Hoodie pehen ke, Aashiqui vaala guitar leke, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot karne Main chala Ray (wearing the Naagzilla hoodie, carrying the Aashiqui guitar, I'm off to shoot Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri).”

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

