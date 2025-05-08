POLL: Bobby Deol or Anil Kapoor, who will perfectly fit antagonist’s role in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla? VOTE

Kartik Aaryan announced his collaboration with Karan Johar for Naagzilla just a couple of weeks back. The upcoming creature comedy is set to present the star in the role of ‘Ichaadhari Naag.’ While fans are already curious to watch the actor in a never-seen avatar, latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to cast either Anil Kapoor or Bobby Deol for the negative lead of the film.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the team of Naagzilla is planning to cast a veteran actor for the negative role in Kartik Aaryan’s creature comedy. A source close to the development informed the publication that the script demands the presence of a senior actor in a negative role.

The film’s producer, Karan Johar, has even short-listed Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. However, the final casting call will be taken by Kartik. "The entire cast of Naagzilla is being decided collaboratively, and Karan will now indulge in a discussion with Kartik and Mahaveer Jain to lock the antagonist," said the source.

It has also been revealed that the villain of the upcoming creature comedy will transform their look using prosthetics and visual effects. According to source, the film is a tale of Icchadhari Naag and the villains' role is equally important as that of a hero. Therefore, the team is cautious of who they finally lock for the part.

The publication’s source mentioned that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar in consultation with Mahaveer Jain, will lock the antagonist in the next 15 days and then make an official announcement.

Written by Gautam Mehra and directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Naagzilla is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Sujit Jain, Karan Johar, Aadar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta. Along with the first look poster of Aaryan, it was announced that the film will be released next year on August 14, 2026.

