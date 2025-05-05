If not Kartik Aaryan, who would look best with Varun Dhawan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2? VOTE as reports of Naagzilla actor not being approached go viral

It was only a couple of days ago that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to make Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 with three young actors. Following this, reports were doing the rounds about Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan being considered for the role. However, it turns out that none of this is true.

According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, the rumors around Kartik Aaryan being approached for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 are not true. The insider stated that the actor has currently (April-May) been busy shooting with Sreeleela for Anurag Basu’s musical romantic. Moreover, as per reports, Kartik intends to complete a few more projects that he has.

The source publication was further quoted as saying, "Kartik is currently focused on solo-led films because he believes that’s the path best aligned with his growth and the space he’s carved for himself. It’s not about avoiding ensemble or multi-hero projects—it’s about the confidence he has in his vision."

For the unversed, just a couple of days back, a Mid-day report claimed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is keen on bringing the humor and madness back with a modern touch. The report also mentions Kartik and Varun to be the leading contenders for the main roles.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Sajid is planning to make Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 with three young, established actors.

The source shared with us that the film is still in the scripting stage, and its final outcome will be subject to how it turns out. The producer will start the casting process only if he is happy with the script, or else it will be put on the back burner.

Led by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was released in 2004.

Speaking of Kartik Aaryan’s work front, he is currently shooting for his yet untitled musical romantic alongside Sreeleela. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film was announced earlier this year and is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali 2025.

In addition to this, he is also set to collaborate with Karan Johar on two anticipated projects, Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla.

