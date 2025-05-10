Kartik Aaryan’s THIS co-star to replace Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2 as film gets revived? Find out names of male leads

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya were set to star in Dostana 2 but the film was shelved. However, it looks like the project is set to be revived. Sreeleela, who is starring alongside Kartik in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama, will reportedly be replacing Janhvi in the Dostana sequel. Regarding the male leads, Vikrant Massey might headline the film with Lakshya.

According to a recent report in News18 Showsha, the story of Dostana 2 will remain the same as it was planned before but there have been changes in the cast and the director. As per the portal’s source, the makers are considering Sreeleela to replace Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

“The makers of Dostana 2 decided to recast the film, hoping to feature a set of actors who haven’t shared screen space in the past. It will indeed be interesting to see her chemistry with her co-stars,” said the source.

The Dharma Productions film was previously supposed to be directed by Collin D’Cunha. However, the report further mentioned that it will now most likely be helmed by Advait Chandan. The film will apparently go on floors in September 2025 or early 2026.

Earlier, Mid-day revealed that Dostana 2 might be revived. The portal shared that Lakshya would remain a part of the cast while Vikrant Massey is the frontrunner to replace Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently shooting for an untitled romantic drama with director Anurag Basu. The film’s announcement video featured Kartik in a rugged look with messy hair and a long beard. He was seen playing a guitar on the stage and singing the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the movie Aashiqui. There were also romantic moments between him and Sreeleela.

The film is scheduled for a grand release on Diwali 2025. It will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Thama.

Kartik Aaryan is currently working on two projects with Dharma Productions, Naagzilla and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

