COEAI head says one Sooryavanshi & Radhe won’t help revive cinemas; Willing to offer theatres for quarantining

Like many other working sectors, the film industry especially the exhibitors have taken a major fall ever since March 2020. Cinemas were shut for a couple months, only to reopen with a 50 percent capacity in November 2020. It was allowed to function at a 100 percent capacity later, however new restrictions have now been imposed again after a surge in the Covid-19 cases have been registered since March 2021. The theatres in Maharashtra are shut once again. Here’s what Nitin Datar, President of Cinema Owners And Exhibitors Association Of India (COEAI), has to say on the present situation.

“We have informed the Maharashtra state government that the exhibitors are willing to offer their theatres as quarantine centres if they are in shortage of beds. We have electricity, fans and safety measures in place. We are yet to hear back from them on it. We have also asked the government to let us use our premises for any other legal purposes, as the theatres have anyway been shut since the past one year. In fact, some of our exhibitors hadn’t opened their cinemas earlier too when the government had allowed, as by then most films had taken the OTT route. I think by the time all the permissions are given, 25 to 30 percent of theatres all over Indian will stop functioning because of the losses they have suffered until now,” says Datar.

Nitin Datar, President of Cinema Owners And Exhibitors Association Of India (COEAI)

He further adds, “One Sooryavanshi or Radhe will not help the theatres to revive, we need others also to release their films. But till the time the occupancy is not increased to 100 percent, I don’t think any producer will be willing to make a theatrical release. Since the last few months many exhibitors are tying their best to run the business, even if it's not making money. But at present the situation is grave, and we don’t know what the future holds in store for us.”

