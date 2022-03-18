Box Office: Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam First week box office; On a freefall in weekdays

Radhe Shyam was on freefall during the weekdays at the box office, as it wrapped its first week at Rs. 109 crores approx, after an opening weekend of Rs. 92 crores, adding a mere Rs. 17 crores approx in the weekdays. The film is out of cinemas at most places after a one-week run, with the release of Bachchan Pandey and James in Karnataka. The film is holding some 550 sites in its second week in AP/TS but the collections are at a very low level, so it will be hardly adding anything to its total and will probably close around Rs. 115-120 crores in India.

The day-wise box office collections of Radhe Shyam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 42 crores

Saturday - Rs. 25.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 24.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 7 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 4.50 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 3.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 2.25 crores

Total - Rs. 109.25 crores

The film faced outright rejection everywhere in the country whether it was the Telugu version or Hindi. The Hindi version of the film was overshadowed by a much smaller release The Kashmir Files during the weekend and on weekdays Gangubai Kathiawadi which was in its third week was collecting more than it. In fact on Thursday, The Kashmir Files was ahead of the film in Hyderabad city itself. The film is one of the biggest box office disasters ever seen in Indian cinema with losses expected to be around Rs. 100 crores.

The territorial breakdown for opening day box office collections of Radhe Shyam at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 32.75 crores (Rs. 19.80 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 9.60 crores (Rs. 7.10 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 30.80 crores (Rs. 20.85 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 73.15 crores (Rs. 47.75 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 8.60 crores (Rs. 4.30 crores share)

North India - Rs. 24.25 crores (Rs. 10.25 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 3.25 crores (Rs. 1.20 crore share)

India - Rs. 109.25 crores (Rs. 63.50 crores share)